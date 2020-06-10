J.K. Rowling Defends Speaking Out on Trans Issues

Amid a growing storm of protest over her recent tweets about transgender people, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling posted a 3,600 word essay to her website on Wednesday defending her decision to speak out on trans issues.

In the essay, Rowling also discusses her “first violent marriage,” and that she is “a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor.”

“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” Rowling writes.

