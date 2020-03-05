ITV Posts Lower Earnings, Ad Revenues for 2019 but Boosted by Studios Growth

ITV delivered lower earnings and advertising revenues in 2019, but was boosted by growth for ITV Studios.

In its full-year results on Thursday, the business posted revenues of £3.31 billion — up 3% on 2018’s £3.21 billion — but reported a 1.5% drop in advertising revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA was also down 10% at £729 million (compared to 2018’s £810 million), while adjusted EPS was down 10% at 13.9p, compared to 15.4p in 2018.

The business was boosted by ITV Studios, for whom adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to £267 million. Its organic revenues were up 9%, with external revenues up by 12%.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: ““Thanks to the hard work of our teams across the business, our full year results have come in ahead of expectations, helped by revenue growth in the second half of the year in ITV Studios, advertising and online.

“We are making good progress in each area of our strategy and our investments in data, technology, online and in streaming will enable ITV to be a sustainable, diversified and structurally sound digital media and entertainment business.”

