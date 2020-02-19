×

Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Kobalt for Global Publishing Deal

Variety Staff

Issa Rae Interview Variety
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski for Variety

Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae’s company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement.

Rae has maintained a close connection to the music world throughout her career. Her Peabody Award-winning HBO series “Insecure” has featured the work of female, independent or Los Angeles-based artists including Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, City Girls, Saweetie, Radiant Children, and more. Indeed, Rae’s emphasis on the importance of soundtracks dates back to her early web series, including “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

Last fall, her Raedio label struck a partnership with Atlantic Records, which kicked off with today’s release of the new single, “Kinda Love,” by singer-rapper TeaMarrr. Formed in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an “audio everywhere company,” according to the announcement. The label also is a platform to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and other endeavors.

Raedio also provides music supervision services for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” The Raedio team, led by Rae’s longtime business development executive and now President, Benoni Tagoe, champions the next generation of artists and presents a progressive paradigm for the music industry.

Kobalt Chief Experience Officer, Jeannette Perez, commented on the partnership, “As a creator herself, Issa Rae epitomizes our creator’s first philosophy. She values all facets of the creative process, including the intersection of music and film. Through her experience as a writer, producer and actress, she has embraced music, and the artists and songwriters behind the music, as part of her medium. Issa is a true visionary and we are thrilled to partner with Raedio to sign and nurture emerging artists and songwriters, maximize their opportunities in film, television, games and advertising, support the growth of the Raedio music library and provide first class administration services.”

Kobalt SVP, Chris Lakey, added, “Issa Rae is a creator. It is as simple as that. She continues to have success throughout the entertainment industry as her list of credits runs the gamut, be it in writing, acting or producing content. It is only right for Kobalt to partner with someone who values the art of creating and its process as a whole.”

“Kobalt is the perfect partner to work for Raedio’s publishing division. Their transparency with songwriters, producers and artists will be helpful as we build out our music library and work with emerging talent across all platforms where music exists,” stated Rae.

 

 

 

  • Issa Rae Interview Variety

    Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae's company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio's writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement. Rae has

