Island Records Launches in Philippines

Universal Music Philippines, a division of Universal Music Group, has announced the launch of Island Records Philippines, a new domestic label division dedicated to developing local talent.

Island was founded 61 years ago in Jamaica by Chris Blackwell and has released a remarkably diverse array of music, ranging from Bob Marley to Traffic, from U2 to Shawn Mendes. Opening its first international division within Asia, Island Records Philippines will “honor the historic legacy of the label by celebrating the rich diversity of music produced throughout the country,” which itself is an island nation, made up of 7641 individual islands.

Island Records Philippines launches with a roster that includes such established local artists as Juan Karlos, Over October and Lala Vinzon, alongside new signings Zack Tabudlo, Fern. and One Click Straight.

The announcement was made today via a virtual live-streaming press conference from Manila by Enzo Valdez, MD, Universal Music Philippines.

“We are excited to launch Island Records here in the Philippines and to build our own family of local artists, that can further extend the huge legacy of Island within the region and beyond,” he said. “In the coming years, we will look to establish Island as a home to some of the most impactful and important artists from the Philippines, whilst introducing them to new audiences around the world through UMG’s unrivalled global network of companies around the world.”

Calvin Wong, CEO, Universal Music Southeast Asia & Senior Vice President, Asia Universal Music said, “In keeping with the traditions and values of the historic Island label, we are looking forward to creating a respected home for great artistry and talent from the Philippines.”

The press conference featured performances from the label’s roster of artists, alongside video messages of welcome and support from across the global Island Records family including: Island Records founder, Chris Blackwell, Darcus Beese, President, Island Records U.S., Louis Bloom, President, Island Records U.K. and artists including; PUBLIC; Skip Marley; Johnny Orlando; Olivier O’Brien; Keshi; Jack Ross and Banners.

“I’m so proud to hear that Island Records has started in the Philippines. One Love,” said Blackwell.

“A message to all the new artists in the Philippines. We are here, we are your family and we look forward to working with you,” Beese added.

UMG recently announced the arrival of Def Jam Philippines, a new regional label dedicated to developing and nurturing hip-hop talent and culture within the country, with its first signing the hotly tipped VVS Collective.

The first release on Island Records Philippines is “BLESS Ü”, the new single from Juan Karlos which is released on July 24, followed by “Nangangamba” by Zack Tabudlo which follows on July 31.