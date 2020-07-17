Interscope Records Names Laura Carter Senior VP and Head of Urban Marketing

Interscope Records has promoted Laura Carter to the position of senior vice president and head of urban marketing at the label.

Carter joined Interscope in 2008 after interning with producer Polow Da Don. Over the next 12 years she has moved up the ranks, working closely with J. Cole and Dreamville and its deep roster of artists on their “Revenge of the Dreamers” franchise, as well as Mustard’s 10 Summers label, with its hits from Mustard and R&B singer Ella Mai, along with newcomer Ryan Trey, who recently dropped his first release on the #JUSTAREGULARDAY label.

“Laura’s creativity, boldness and attention to detail shine,” says Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick. “Our artists and label partners will be in very capable hands with Laura overseeing the marketing team.”

Carter commented, “I’m thrilled to be able to continue to contribute to the success of our artists and label partners in a bigger, more collaborative way. I step into this role taking great pride in being trusted and empowered by John Janick, Joie Manda and Steve Berman to be a voice and leader for the marketing team.”