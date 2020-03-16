×

‘Inside Out’ Copyright Lawsuit Rejected by Appeals Court

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a copyright lawsuit on Monday that alleged that Pixar’s 2015 film “Inside Out” was based on the work of a child development expert.

Denise Daniels filed suit in 2017, alleging that Pixar had ripped off her idea for a TV show called “The Moodsters.” She assembled a creative team and produced a pilot for the show, in which color-coded characters represented each of five emotions: happiness, sadness, anger, love and fear.

Daniels alleged that she had pitched the idea to various Disney executives from 2005 to 2009. “Inside Out,” which began development in 2010, also featured characters that represented five emotions: joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust.

In its ruling on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling dismissing the complaint. Writing for the panel, Judge Margaret McKeown held that Daniels’ characters were not sufficiently distinct to warrant copyright protection.

“Developing a character as an anthropomorphized version of a specific emotion is not sufficient, in itself, to establish a copyrightable character,” McKeown wrote.

The panel noted that characters like James Bond and Godzilla can be copyrighted if they “maintain consistent and identifiable character traits and attributes across various productions and adaptations.”

But, McKeown wrote, simply representing different emotions with different colors is not enough.

“Daniels cannot copyright the idea of colors or emotions, nor can she copyright the idea of using colors to represent emotions where these ideas are embodied in a character without sufficient delineation and distinctiveness,” the judge wrote.

The court relied on a test elaborated in a 2015 case, DC Comics v. Towle, in which the court found that a manufacturer of Batmobile replica cars was infringing on the copyrighted Batmobile character.

More Biz

  • Ultra Miami Dance Music

    Ultra Music Festival ‘Experience’ to Broadcast on SiriusXM With Martin Garrix, Major Lazer, More

    Miami’s Ultra Music Festival may have been canceled, but fans can experience it virtually on SiriusXM’s “Ultra Virtual Audio Festival” on UMF Radio starting this Friday, March 20. The fest will feature exclusive live DJ sets from artists who were originally scheduled to perform at Ultra Music Festival, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, [...]

  • DAZN

    How Coronavirus-Hit Europe is Navigating the Loss of Live Sports

    A continent mad about sports has gone mad without sports. This past weekend was the first in which nearly all public sporting events across Europe were canceled or postponed in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Cancellations left rightsholders in the lurch with hours to fill from a normally packed weekend schedule, while [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets Again as Businesses Close, Lockdowns Spread

    Trading in U.S. equities markets was halted moments after the session began on Monday as a plunge in the S&P 500 index triggered a circuit breaker designed to slow another panicky selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,200 points at the start of trading at 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P fell more [...]

  • Hong Kong Disneyland

    Hong Kong Disneyland’s Latest Losses Blamed on Politics, Not Virus

    The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park saw its net losses increase to $13.5 million (HK$105 million) in its last financial year. Political unrest, rather than the coronavirus outbreak, was given the blame. The company is slow to compile its figures and the reporting period runs from October 2018 to September 2019. “Due to the social [...]

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • witcher

    Netflix Halts Production on 'The Witcher' Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Netflix has paused production in the U.K. of its fantasy drama “The Witcher” for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Variety has confirmed. “The Witcher” is the first major scripted series to be halted in the U.K. because of coronavirus. Produced in-house by Netflix, “The Witcher” is shot at Arborfield Studios to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad