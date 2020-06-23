IMG Strikes Deal to Expand Jim Beam Brands

IMG said it entered into a pact with Beam Suntory to help extend alcohol brands that are part of the James B. Beam Distilling Company’s portfolio through strategic licensing partnerships.

Beam Suntory produces Jim Beam bourbon, along with Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s. Booker’s, Baker’s and Little Book. Jim Beam will celebrate its 225th anniversary this year.

IMG is expected to develop products that celebrate Beam’s extraordinary history, style and flavor profile. The agency intends to seek opportunities in the experiential, fashion, home, gift, memorabilia, grilling and food categories. IMG will also seek out opportunities for the other alcohol brands.

“As we celebrate our 225th year, this is the perfect time to extend our iconic brands to products and experiences that create new platforms and occasions to welcome consumers, old and new, to our product and personality,” said Tom Bufalino, director at James B. Beam Distilling Company. “With their deep experience and resources, there is no better partner than IMG to accompany us on that journey.”

“This is a beloved quintessentially American brand and a time-venerated quality product that is all about family values, shared experiences and accessibility,” said Bruno Maglione, president of licensing at IMG, in a prepared statement. “Through the Jim Beam licensing program, we will develop products that place an accent on each of those attributes.”