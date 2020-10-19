ILM’s Dennis Muren to Be Honored With Visionary Award at the 2020 VIEW Conference

Industrial Light & Magic’s Dennis Muren will receive the VIEW Conference’s 2020 Visionary Award during this year’s event, which is taking place both in-person in Turin, Italy, and virtually.

The longtime VFX maven is best known for his work on the original “Star Wars,” as well as “The Abyss,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Jurassic Park.” Currently he is creative director and senior visual effects supervisor and ILM, working on the company’s ground-breaking techniques and technologies. He’s won nine Oscars.

“Dennis Muren is a force of nature and a real living legend,” said conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Throughout his career, he has elevated his craft to the highest levels and inspired young artists to follow him into the stratosphere. He is, without question, a worthy recipient of this year’s Visionary Award.”

Muren will give a keynote address on Friday, Oct. 23, the last day of the conference, which began on Sunday.

Also on Friday, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson will discuss his work on Christopher Nolan’s latest thriller “Tenet” in the conference’s final keynote talk. “Tenet” is Jackson’s second collaboration with Nolan after working with the director on “Dunkirk.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Andrew Jackson headlining the closing session at this year’s VIEW Conference,” said Gutierrez. “I can’t wait for him to share his insights on Christopher Nolan’s newest theatrical spectacle.”

Also coming up this week is a panel featuring “Wolfwalkers” co-director Tomm Moore, “Book of Life” director Jorge Gutierrez and “Animal Crackers” director Tony Bancroft which will focus on the future of cinema. Variety’s Steven Gaydos will moderate on Tuesday.

Gaydos will also moderate a Wednesday panel on the future of storytelling. Panelists are “Minions: The Rise of Gru” director Kyle Balda, “The Willoughbys” director Kris Pearn, Baobab Studios’ chief creative director Eric Darnell and Unity Technologies’ Ron Martin.

A Women in the Animation Industry panel on Thursday will feature Paramount Animation’s Mireille Soria, Women in Animation president Marge Dean, producer Osnat Shurer and Baobab’s CEO and co-founder Maureen Fan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VIEW Conference is offering free registration for all sessions, which are streaming online.