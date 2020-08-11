Skrillex Agent Simon Clarkson Joins ICM Partners

ICM Partners have hired veteran music agent Simon Clarkson, who brings with him to the agency several clients including Skrillex, Alison Wonderland, Aluna George and San Holo. Clarkson, who will be based in Los Angeles, starts at the agency immediately and will head up its domestic Electronic Music Department (EMD).

The announcement was made by Rob Prinz, Worldwide Head of Concerts at ICM Partners and Matt Bates, Head of International at PTI/ICM.

Simon Clarkson has spent the past 8 years at WME and prior to that ran Mainstage Artists. He has played a key role in developing such acclaimed acts as Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Kygo, Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer and Above & Beyond.

“Very excited to join the team at ICM and Primary to fortify and bolster the Electronic Music Department, a genre we all believe we can continue to grow significantly over the years,” said Simon Clarkson.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join the agency to help us build out a domestic Electronic Music Department, an area we’ve long wanted to expand in” said Prinz. “His talent and experience are a perfect fit for us.”

“Simon is highly respected within our industry, has tremendous clients, relationships, and expertise that perfectly complement our strengths and we could not be happier to have him join the ICM/Primary family,” said Matt Bates, Head of International at PTI/ICM.

The move comes at a time with all agencies are grappling with the economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus outbreak, which has decimated the live-entertainment industry. However, ICM Partners pledged earlier this year that 50% of its new hires will be what it described as “diverse candidates.” ICM’s agent training program will be expanded to include more entry-level staffers with a focus on promoting candidates from marginalized backgrounds to the rank of agent.