ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status.

ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to around 55.

“All six of these outstanding agents has earned their way into our partnership by sustained excellence, creativity and effectiveness in the representation of our clients, ICM Partners said in a statement. “They all have extensive examples of building and advancing our clients careers through their great taste, intuitive-strategic-vision, a dedication to teamwork and the passion it takes to win for our client’s day in and day out. We could not be prouder to recognize them as Partners.”

Catzel has been with ICM since 2012 and was promoted to co-head of New York unscripted in 2018 alongside Grant. Catzel and Grant, who began in the agent trainee program in 2006, works with numerous production banners and notable on-air talent including, Karamo Brown, Gretchen Carlson, Soledad O’Brien, Meredith Vieira and Ali Wentworth.

Johnson came to ICM as an assistant in the classical music department in 2001 and was upped to agent in 2003. She returned to ICM in 2014 after seven years at the Agency Group.

Shapiro has been with ICM since 2010. He represents such actors as Patrick Adams, Laverne Cox, Eugene Levy, Scott Foley, Walton Goggins, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Holly Hunter, Bill Pullman, Michael Sheen, Ian Somerhalder, Christopher Walken and Jacki Weaver.

Tanenbaum began his run at ICM as an intern in 2008. He’s helped assemble numerous series such as Netflix’s “Gentefied” and “Spinning Out” and reps producers such as Vault Comics, Gary Dauberman, Chris Morgan and Neil Meron.

(Pictured: Top: Courtny Catzel, Di Glazer, Shade Grant. Pictured above: Andrea Johnson, Craig Shapiro and Howie Tanenbaum)