ICM Partners Acquires U.K. Music Agency Primary Talent International

ICM Partners has cut a deal to acquire U.K. music booking agency Primary Talent International.

The deal calls for London-based Primary Talent to continue operating as an autonomous unit, led by its current management team.

Primary Talent is marking its 30th anniversary this year. The company has a roster of more than 900 artists for which it handles bookings and tours, including alt-J, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Daft Punk, Dave, Dropkick Murphys, Justice, Lana del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Patti Smith, Phoenix, Stormzy’, The 1975, The Cure, The Pussycat Dolls and Two Door Cinema Club.

The pact was unveiled Tuesday by ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann and Rob Prinz, ICM’s co-head of music. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase comes on the heels of ICM receiving an influx of $150 million in December after selling about one-third of the agency to Crestview Partners.

“We have great respect for Primary’s extraordinary artists, management team and agents and we enthusiastically welcome them all into our ICM Partners family,” Silbermann said. “This deal greatly enhances our ability to serve our clients on a global scale, through added resources, support and even greater opportunities, which is our top priority. Primary is well known for being fiercely independent, which we love about them.”

ICM’s goal is to expand its reach in the lucrative international touring market. “After years of trying to find ways to work together, I’m very excited to now have that opportunity,” Prinz said.

The deal reflects the push by Hollywood talent agencies to diversify and expand operations, particularly outside the U.S.

“We have a shared client first philosophy that passionately represents fresh new voices we enthusiastically develop all the way to arena and stadium acts,” said Primary’s Bates. “We will continue to see Primary prosper and grow, with now additional opportunity to offer our clients the scope and resources of a major agency if they choose to take advantage of it.”

Pictured: (back row) Primary Talent’s Peter Maloney, Matt Bates, Andy Woolliscroft, (front) Ben Winchester and Peter Elliot