Boris Johnson Grants China’s Huawei Limited Role in Britain’s 5G Network

The British government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has defied pressure from President Trump’s administration and decided to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to supply equipment for its 5G network.

However, Huawei will not be allowed to provide equipment to “sensitive parts” of the network, known as the core.

Additionally, it will only be allowed to account for 35% of the kit in a network’s periphery, which includes radio masts. Huawei will also be excluded from areas near military bases and nuclear sites.

The decision was made at a meeting Tuesday morning of the U.K.’s national security committee, which includes key ministers and intelligence officials.

Johnson had faced pressure from the U.S. and some Conservative legislators to block the Chinese tech giant on the grounds of national security.

“This is a U.K.-specific solution for U.K.-specific reasons and the decision deals with the challenges we face right now,” communications secretary Nicky Morgan said.

Beijing had warned the U.K. there could be “substantial” repercussions to other trade and investment plans had the company been banned outright.

“Huawei is reassured by the U.K. government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track,” said Huawei vice-president Victor Zhang. “This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future.

“It gives the U.K. access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”