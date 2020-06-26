‘Homeland’ Stars and Creators to Join Exclusive Q&A and Finale Screening

“Homeland” stars and executive producers Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon and Lesli Linka Glatter will participate in an exclusive Q&A and series finale screening of “Homeland” on July 10 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET in the “Variety Streaming Room.” The conversation will be moderated by Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton.

During the conversation presented by the United Service Organizations, active duty service members from bases around the world will join to ask questions directly to the panelists.

Recently, USO launched the military virtual programming series to provide talent engagement for troops and military families during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. Since April 1, USO’s entertainment division has hosted 30 virtual engagements across 24 countries, and 37 states and territories.

“The USO is pleased to partner with Variety to bring this exclusive opportunity for the cast and writers of ‘Homeland’ to celebrate the ending of an epic series with the military community,” said USO chief operating officer Alan Reyes. “This unique experience for our service members is just another way we are bringing home — and in this case, ‘Homeland’ — to those who are serving and defending our great nation.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/usohomeland