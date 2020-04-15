The Hollywood Reporter Lays Off Top Editors and Reporters

Valence Media made over a dozen of cuts to The Hollywood Reporter editorial staff Wednesday, after deep cuts Tuesday at Billboard and Vibe magazine.

Among the layoffs were senior film critic Todd McCarthy, senior editor Benjamin Svetkey, senior film editor Piya Sinha-Roy, real estate and city editor Peter Kiefer, senior reporter Rebecca Sun, senior events editor Ramona Saviss, associate editor Lindsay Weinberg and editorial assistant Tara Bitran.

Others let go included senior art production manager Michelle Mondragon, senior photo editor Lisa Dragani, senior video producers Marya Gullo and Natalie Heltzel and senior production manager Maya Eslami.

The layoffs come after editor Matthew Belloni stepped down after disagreements with parent company Valence Media over editorial interference by MRC, also owned by Valence.

