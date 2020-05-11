Showrunners, Activists, Artists Set for Hollywood Digital Climate Summit

Showrunners of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “One Day At a Time” are among the speakers set to join activists and industry executives on May 16 for the Hollywood Digital Climate Summit presented by Young Entertainment Activists.

Bruce Miller, executive producer of “Handmaid’s Tale,” “One Day At a Time” executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett and writer-producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth”) are set to join the daylong event designed to examine Hollywood’s role in addressing the environmental crises spurred by global warming. The summit is a collaboration between the YEA nonprofit org and the NYU Los Angeles program. Variety is the official media sponsor.

“We also know that despite our everyday world being on hold, the climate crisis is not. We want to provide this young and growing community what courses of action they can take right now to help,” said YEA executive director co-founder Allison Begalman.

The summit will features a series of panels and keynotes designed to encourage young media and entertainment professionals to keep climate and sustainability issues top of mind in their work. “Harry Potter” alum Bonnie Wright and executives from HBO and the Sierra Club are also on board. The summit is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be available as a live stream via HollywoodClimateSummit.com and other platforms.

“As a storyteller, I believe in the power of narrative to shift the cultural conversation. As an educator, I believe in equipping our media, entertainment and tech students with the tools to do just that,” said Nina Sadowsky, director of NYU Los Angeles. “The Summit will impact not only what stories we tell, but also how those stories are made, all at a point in time where I’m hopeful we will see a paradigm shift in our collective approach to sustainability.”

The event is set to close with a musical performance from Laura Bell Bundy, Girlpool, Gabriela Richardson, Luna Li and “Slumdog Millionaire” composer A.R. Rahman.