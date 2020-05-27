‘We’re Here’ Stars to Participate in Variety Streaming Room Exclusive Q&A

“We’re Here” stars Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will join Variety’s Marc Malkin for an exclusive Q&A interview and look at clips from the first season on June 8 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by HBO.

The new six-episode, unscripted series recruits local residents across small-town America to participate in a one-night-only drag show. In each episode, the renowned drag queens visit a different small town to inspire and teach their own “drag daughters” to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/hbowerehere