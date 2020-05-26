‘Succession’ Stars to Reunite for Variety Streaming Room on June 3

The Roy family (and Gerri) will join Variety’s Kate Aurthur for an exclusive Q&A conversation in the Variety Streaming Room. Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) will all come together from across the globe to discuss behind-the-scenes stories and favorite moments from Season 2. The conversation will include clips from some of the most pivotal scenes from the second season as the actors discuss working together as an ensemble.

Created by Oscar nominee and Emmy and WGA winner Jesse Armstrong, HBO’s “Succession” launched its ten-episode second season last August. Beginning where Season 1 dramatically left off, Season 2 followed the Roy family as they struggled to retain control of their empire. The first season of “Succession” was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the Q&A by registering here: variety.com/hbosuccession