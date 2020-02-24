×

Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault and Third-Degree Rape, Acquitted on Other Charges

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donna Rotunno Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, but acquitted of other charges.

Earlier on Monday morning, defense attorney Arthur Aidala made a motion for a mistrial. The motion was denied.

More to come.

More Biz

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Disney, Amazon, ViacomCBS Shares Hit as Stock Market Tumbles Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Fears of the Coronavirus spreading across the world sent major stock indices tumbling on Monday morning. Shares of Disney and Amazon were down more than 4% in early trading as reports that the deadly virus has hit South Korea and Italy spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points, or [...]

  • Kobalt Founder Willard Ahdritz to Receive

    Kobalt Founder Willard Ahdritz to Receive Music Biz’s Innovator Award

    The Music Business Association (Music Biz) today announces that Kobalt Music Group Founder and Chairman Willard Ahdritz will receive the organization’s 2020 Innovator Award during the annual Music Biz Awards Dinner, taking place Wednesday, May 13 at the JW Marriott Nashville as part of the Music Biz 2020 Conference. According to the announcement, “Observing how [...]

  • Katherine Johnson dead

    Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician Depicted in 'Hidden Figures,' Dies at 101

    Katherine Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician who was fundamental in landing men on the moon, and was depicted in the film and book “Hidden Figures,” died on Monday. She was 101. “We’re saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson,” NASA announced on Twitter. “Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and [...]

  • Cannes VR

    Cannes Film Festival Plots Major Expansion to VR Program

    Cannes XR, the Marché du Film’s program dedicated to immersive and augmented reality content, is set to expand. For its second edition, Cannes XR has partnered with tech creator Positron and Brogent Technologies to introduce a new VR theater, dedicated space and competition. While keeping its 700-square meter exhibition space in the basement of Cannes’ [...]

  • EFM 1st European Film Politics Seminar

    Berlin: 1st European Film Politics Seminar - Protecting Independent Film Production

    Leading industry reps gathered on the opening day of Berlin’s European Film Market for what is certain to be a continuing discussion about leveling the playing field for independent producers across Europe and demanding greater engagement in the sector from global players. The 1st European Film Politics Seminar aims to set the political agenda of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad