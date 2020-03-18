×

Harvey Weinstein Moved to New York State Prison

Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein is being transferred to New York State prison, following a two-day stay at Rikers Island.

Weinstein is headed to the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, N.Y., about 60 miles north of New York City, according to his spokesman.

Weinstein had been back-and-forth between the jail ward at Bellevue Hospital and Rikers’ medical unit since being found guilty of rape and sexual assault on Feb. 24. He was sentenced on March 11 to 23 years in prison.

His team has asked for him to be housed at Fishkill because it has a medical facility. Weinstein has suffered from heart problems and other ailments while in custody, and had a procedure to remove a blockage.

It is not clear if he will remain at Fishkill or be transferred to another prison within the next few weeks.

The state prison system has suspended inmate visitation, except for “non contact” attorney visits, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Inmates are being given one free phone call per week and two free emails to make up for the elimination of visits.

Weinstein also faces four charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles. Last week, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said that it has begun the process of extraditing him to face those charges.

The first step would be to file a detainer with the prison facility where Weinstein is held. Los Angeles prosecutors would then have to get a court to approve a request for extradition.

However, the Los Angeles court system has been shut down for all but the most essential functions for the next month due to the coronavirus emergency.

