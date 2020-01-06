×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein to Be Hit With Sex Crimes Charge in Los Angeles

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein leaves New York court, in New York. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection begins this weekSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 06 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein will be hit with a sex crimes charge in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes on the same day that Weinstein’s trial on similar charges in New York begins.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is expected to make the announcement Monday morning at a news conference involving her office’s sex crimes task force. LAPD Chief Michel Moore is also expected to attend.

The D.A.’s office has been reviewing eight cases involving Weinstein, some of which were submitted as long as two years ago.

Lacey created the Hollywood sex crimes task force in November 2017, after numerous women began to come forward to law enforcement in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The office has received cases from the LAPD, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The office has so far declined to prosecute anyone, usually citing the statute of limitations.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein leaves New York court,

    Harvey Weinstein to Be Hit With Sex Crimes Charge in Los Angeles

    Harvey Weinstein will be hit with a sex crimes charge in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed. The news comes on the same day that Weinstein’s trial on similar charges in New York begins. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is expected to make the announcement Monday morning at a news conference involving her office’s sex [...]

  • American dollars bills and coinsAmerican cash,

    Entertainment Companies Spend $121 Billion on Original Content in 2019

    U.S. media and entertainment companies spent over $120 billion on original content, including movies and TV shows, in 2019, per an analysis conducted by Variety Intelligence Platform.  It’s a whopping sum fueled by the increasing investment of players including AT&T’s HBO, which expanded its production of original content by 50%, to 150 hours. To maintain [...]

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘We Can’t Stop’

    Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright-infringement lawsuit from a Jamaican songwriter Michael May, who claimed the singer took elements from one of his compositions for her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” Reuters reported late Friday. May, who performs under the name Flourgon, sued Cyrus in March 2018, claiming that “We Can’t Stop” closely [...]

  • The British rock and roll quintet

    New Details Emerge About Rolling Stones ‘Copyright Dump’ of Unreleased 1969 Songs

    In the days since the brief New Year’s Eve “copyright dump” of at least 75 rare Rolling Stones songs onto YouTube just hours before their European copyright was to expire, insiders and (especially) fans have speculated at length about the origins of the tracks and the legal ramifications of the move. While reps for both [...]

  • Octonauts

    'Octonauts' Kids Franchise Joins Shanghai Theme Park

    Pre-school kids TV franchise “Octonauts” is poised to become a major theme park attraction in China. The underwater experience will open in June this year as part of the Chang Feng Ocean World in Shanghai. The move follows a deal between “Octonauts” owner Silvergate Media and Merlin Entertainments, the British location-based entertainment company which also [...]

  • Nicole Kidman Pink Hugh Jackman Australia

    Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman, More Rally to Support Australia as Wildfires Rage

    As massive wildfires ravage Australia, celebrities are making donations to organizations that support fire relief and urging their followers on social media to do so as well. Pink posted a list of organizations that her followers can donate to, and pledged to donate $500,000 to the local fire services. “My heart goes out to our [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad