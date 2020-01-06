Harvey Weinstein to Be Hit With Sex Crimes Charge in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein will be hit with a sex crimes charge in Los Angeles, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes on the same day that Weinstein’s trial on similar charges in New York begins.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is expected to make the announcement Monday morning at a news conference involving her office’s sex crimes task force. LAPD Chief Michel Moore is also expected to attend.

The D.A.’s office has been reviewing eight cases involving Weinstein, some of which were submitted as long as two years ago.

Lacey created the Hollywood sex crimes task force in November 2017, after numerous women began to come forward to law enforcement in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The office has received cases from the LAPD, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The office has so far declined to prosecute anyone, usually citing the statute of limitations.