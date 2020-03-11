Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette React to Weinstein Sentencing: ‘Justice Is Served’

After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third degree rape, entertainment industry heavyweights were vocal in reacting to the powerful outcome that marked the downfall of a man who was once one of the most influential and powerful figures in Hollywood.

Before his sentencing, Weinstein addressed the Manhattan courtroom where he expressed his “deep remorse,” but also that he was “totally confused” in regards to the #MeToo movement and its impact on the country.

“I think men are confused about all of this, “Weinstein said. “This feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I’m worried about this country.”

Time’s Up, an advocacy group formed as the #MeToo movement roiled Hollywood, issued a statement after the news. “First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein,” the statement reads. “The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace.”

The organization added, “We also hope that these women take pride in knowing the impact they have had on our culture at large. Whether by inspiring more survivors to come forward and seek help, changing how the justice system responds to sexual violence, or leading corporate boards to hold more CEOs accountable for toxic workplace culture, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing short of transformational.

Actress Mira Sorvino, one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the justice system.

“23 years,” she wrote. “Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.” Rosanna Arquette, who also accused Weinstein of sexual assault, said she is thankful for those who testified, as well as the reporters who helped break the initial story of Weinstein’s history of abuse.

Patricia Arquette praised the whistleblowers involved in the Weinstein case and all the victims of sexual harassment, adding that they “put their careers and reputations at risk to help clear the way to know the horrible acts Harvey has done.”

“Queen and Slim” actress Jodie Turner-Smith simply put, “justice is served”

Actress Amber Tamblyn predicted that this moment is “only the beginning,” in regards to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.

See more of Hollywood’s reaction below:

