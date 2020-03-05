Harvey Weinstein Is Being Moved to Rikers Island

Gene Maddaus

Harvey Weinstein is being transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, following a 10-day stay at Bellevue Hospital.

His spokesman said he had a heart procedure at Bellevue on Wednesday to remove a blockage, and is now in sufficient health to be transferred to Rikers. He will be held at the North Infirmary Command, the jail’s medical facility.

“The procedure was a success and he will be carefully watched at the infirmary,” said the spokesman, Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Feb. 24, and faces up to 29 years in prison at his sentencing next Wednesday.

Justice James Burke revoked Weinstein’s bail following the verdict, and ordered him held in custody. Weinstein was initially expected to go to Rikers right away, but was diverted to Bellevue after complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure.

The New York City Department of Correction is responsible for deciding where inmates should be held. In a statement earlier this week, a department spokesperson said only, “Harvey Weinstein is currently in the custody of the New York City Department of Correction and health care is provided as appropriate.”

The Rikers medical facility has specialized units that allow for protective custody for high-profile inmates.

As of Wednesday, Weinstein’s team expected that he would remain at Bellevue at least until his sentencing next week.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, told Variety on Wednesday that his client had been under several doctors’ care over the course of the trial.

“He’s okay,” Aidala said. “He’s in good shape. He’s handling things as well as can be expected.”

Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this story.

