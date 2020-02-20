No Verdict Yet in Harvey Weinstein Case as Jury Slowly Deliberates

By and

The jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial have been deliberating for 14 hours, with no sign of a verdict on Thursday afternoon.

The 12-person jury, made up of five women and seven men, will ultimately determine the fate of Weinstein, who faces five criminal sex charges in New York. If convicted on all charges, the former movie mogul could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Thursday, the third day of deliberation, the jury has spent over four hours sequestered together in the jury room as they mull over evidence regarding two witnesses, Miriam Haley and Annabella Sciorra. So far on Thursday, the jury has not stepped foot into the courtroom and has not sent any notes to the judge.

In contrast, the jurors sent a flurry of notes requesting exhibits and read-back of testimony during the first two days of deliberations. On Tuesday, the jury indicated they were confused about the verdict form, asking the judge to clarify the charges. The jurors have appeared to focus on Haley’s testimony, initially requesting to see a blueprint of Weinstein’s Soho apartment where Haley alleges she was sexually assaulted, and copies of all messages from Weinstein’s email address that related to Haley. Then, the jury asked for the court reporter to re-read a large portion of her testimony about an alleged encounter at the Tribeca Grand Hotel, which took over an hour.

The jurors also appear to be sifting through Sciorra’s allegations, having requested to see the “red flag list” that Weinstein sent to a private detective to investigate several women, including Sciorra. On the same topic, the jury also requested to see all written or digital communications and emails to or mentioning Sciorra in evidence, including communications involving Black Cube or Guidepost Solutions, the private investigation companies Weinstein asked to look into his accusers.

The jury was also re-read actress Rosie Perez’s testimony for about an hour on Wednesday. Perez took the stand during the six-week trial to corroborate Sciorra’s story that Weinstein raped her in the early 1990’s.

On Thursday morning, the jury was reviewing emails regarding Haley. The jury had requested to see all written or digital communications of Paul Feldsher, a producer and friend of Weinstein’s, who testified to undermine Sciorra’s account that Weinstein raped her. The jury also asked to see the PowerPoint presentation from Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution. However, Ziv’s presentation had not been entered into evidence, so the jury was not able to review it.

