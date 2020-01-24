Friend Tells of Annabella Sciorra’s Mid-1990s Struggles at Harvey Weinstein Trial

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

A longtime friend of Annabella Sciorra testified Friday in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial that the actor turned to cutting herself and exhibited other troubling behavior in the mid-1990s after she was allegedly raped by the disgraced film mogul.

The defense questioning of model Kara Young got heated as Judge James Burke sustained repeated objections to Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala’s questions about Sciorra’s financial situation and history of substance abuse. At one point, the judge raised his voice to tell Aidala to sit down and end his questioning.

On Thursday, Sciorra told the jury in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan the harrowing story of how Weinstein allegedly raped her in the early 1990s and the debilitating toll it took on her life and career. On Friday, Young testified of her concern at seeing signs of slashes on Sciorra’s legs on March 21, 1994, when Sciorra, Young, Sciorra’s then-boyfriend Gary Oldman and others were at the home of artist Julian Schnabel to watch the live Academy Awards telecast.

Young said she noticed a difference that night in Sciorra, a friend she had been close with since the late 1980s.

“She was different,” Young said. “She was fidgety and nervous and she seemed like a mess.” Young said she saw “long skinny cuts” around Sciorra’s upper-leg area and she confronted her friend about it. Sciorra at the time acknowledged to Young that she was deliberately cutting herself. 

Aidala pressed Young on whether she knew of Sciorra’s financial troubles or problems with substance abuse at the time. Burke upheld a slew of objections from prosecutors to questions about Sciorra’s finances and her history of alcohol and drug abuse. The judge also blocked questions about whether Young reached out to medical professionals or took other steps to help her friend after the revelation.

More Film

  • Annabella Sciorra

    Friend Tells of Annabella Sciorra's Mid-1990s Struggles at Harvey Weinstein Trial

    A longtime friend of Annabella Sciorra testified Friday in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial that the actor turned to cutting herself and exhibited other troubling behavior in the mid-1990s after she was allegedly raped by the disgraced film mogul. The defense questioning of model Kara Young got heated as Judge James Burke sustained repeated objections to [...]

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' to Lead Weekend With $26 Million

    Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” is dominating North American moviegoing with about $26 million at 2,155 sites, early estimates showed Friday. Universal’s World War I epic “1917” will finish at a distant second with about $13 million in the wake of receiving 10 Academy Award nominations and the top film award from the Producers Guild [...]

  • Bambi

    'Bambi' Is Next Up for Disney Live-Action Remake

    From bears to lions to deer: Disney is developing a live-action remake of its 1942 animated feature “Bambi,” Variety has confirmed. Screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) will write the screenplay, with Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field producing. The film will employ the same photo-realistic CGI used on [...]

  • Meg Whitman

    Quibi CEO Meg Whitman Apologizes for Comparing Journalists to Sexual Predators

    Quibi CEO Meg Whitman apologized for comparing journalists to sexual predators, saying her remarks did not convey her true feelings about the press. “I used an analogy that was inappropriate and just plain wrong,” Whitman said in an interview at Variety‘s studio at the Sundance Film Festival. “None of us are ever perfect. I didn’t [...]

  • The Fight

    'The Fight': Film Review

    In 1988, presidential candidate George H.W. Bush dismissed his rival Michael Dukakis as a “card-carrying member of the ACLU.” By contrast, Bush proclaimed himself “for the people,” as though the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonprofit organization that defends the equal human rights established in the Constitution, was instead championing UFOs. There’s a documentary or [...]

  • Warner Bros. Launches $1.1 million Funding

    Warner Bros. Launches $1.1 million Funding Initiative in Germany

    Warner Bros.’ Hamburg-based German division, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, has agreed for the first time to financial contributions of €1 million ($1.1 million) annually for regional funder Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (FFHSH). The three-year deal, signed between Warner Bros. and the FFHSH on Friday, marks the first time that Warner Bros. has contributed to any of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad