×

Weinstein Defense Makes Third Request for a Mistrial

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his rape trial, in New YorkSexual Misconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 24 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein’s defense team filed a formal request for a mistrial on Monday, arguing that numerous judicial errors have hopelessly prejudiced the jury.

The motion was the third request for a mistrial since the proceedings got underway earlier this month. In the motion, defense lawyer Damon Cheronis argued that Annabella Sciorra had given hearsay testimony last week, and argued that the court should not have allowed Lance Maerov, a former Weinstein Company board member, to testify about his hostile relationship with the producer.

Sciorra testified that she had told journalists about Weinstein’s alleged rape. Victims in sexual assault cases are allowed to give “prompt outcry” testimony in order to buttress their claims. But Cheronis argued that talking to a journalist, more than 20 years later, does not qualify as “prompt.” Cheronis also objected to the testimony of Rosie Perez, who said that Sciorra had told her about the attack soon after it happened.

Maerov was the first witness in the case. He told jurors that Weinstein had threatened to sue him. Cheronis argued that the testimony should not have been allowed because it was “improper character or propensity evidence,” which shed no light on whether he committed the rapes and sexual assaults that he is accused of.

The defense also took exception to the prosecution’s expert witness, Barbara Ziv, who gave testimony about why rape victims sometimes try to stay on friendly terms with their rapist, and why they might not report the incident. The defense argued that Ziv had exceeded her expertise, and gave improper testimony commenting on the accusers’ allegations.

The defense also asked Justice James Burke on Monday to prevent Weinstein’s accusers from discussing abuse they suffered as children, saying it’s irrelevant to the charges against him.

In her opening statement last week, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said that both of the primary witnesses against Weinstein suffered from childhood abuse. Weinstein’s defense argued that such testimony would be prejudicial to Weinstein, and would serve “only to stir sympathy in the minds of the jury for the complaining witnesses.”

On Monday, the prosecution called Miriam Haleyi, who alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at his apartment in 2006. Haleyi was allowed to testify that she and her mother both suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

The jury is also expected to hear later on from Jessica Mann, who alleges that Weinstein violently raped her. Hast said in her opening statement that Mann also suffered from childhood abuse. She said that Mann grew up in an Evangelical community, and had a tough, abusive childhood before leaving home at the age of 16. The defense argued that allowing the women to talk about their childhoods would lead the jury to decide the case “based on emotion rather than logic.”

The defense earlier made an oral motion for a mistrial, after Burke denied a defense request to excuse a juror who had written a novel about predatory older men. The defense also asked for a mistrial on the opening date of trial, complaining that Hast had prejudiced the jury by showing a photo of Weinstein with Bill Clinton. Both motions were denied, but the defense again appears to be creating a voluminous record in case of appeal.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for

    Weinstein Defense Makes Third Request for a Mistrial

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team filed a formal request for a mistrial on Monday, arguing that numerous judicial errors have hopelessly prejudiced the jury. The motion was the third request for a mistrial since the proceedings got underway earlier this month. In the motion, defense lawyer Damon Cheronis argued that Annabella Sciorra had given hearsay testimony [...]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner Status

    ICM Partners has promoted six agents to partner status. ICM’s partner class of 2020 features four women and two men drawn from disciplines across the agency: Courtny Catzel (Non-Scripted), Di Glazer (Theater), Shade Grant (Non-Scripted), Andrea Johnson (Concerts), Craig Shapiro (Talent) and Howie Tanenbaum (TV). The promotions bring the number of partners at ICM to [...]

  • A Sheriffs Department vehicle arrives at

    Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Federal Agencies Arriving to Launch Investigation

    A team from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive in California Sunday evening to take the lead on the investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Seven other people died in the crash. At the same time, [...]

  • Kobe Bryant Staples Center memorial

    Kobe Bryant Mourners Gather Outside Staples Center to Remember Basketball Great

    Within hours of the news of Kobe Bryant’s death breaking, a fast-growing crowd of about two hundred people had gathered outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to mourn the Lakers legend, who died earlier that day in a helicopter crash. Chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” broke out spontaneously outside of the sports [...]

  • Kobe Bryant death

    News and Sports Outlets Scramble to Cover Kobe Bryant's Death

    Kobe Bryant’s shocking death forced major TV news and sports outlets to scramble on Sunday to cover the helicopter crash in Southern California that took the life of the legendary 41-year-old basketball star,  his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. From the BBC to Fox News, Bryant’s death dominated coverage as soon as word surfaced [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad