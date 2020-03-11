Harvey Weinstein Back In Hospital For Chest Pains, Immediately Following 23-Year Jail Sentence 

Earlier today, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars, but the fallen movie mogul only spent a short amount of time in prison, before being taken to the hospital, Variety has learned.

Weinstein is currently at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital, and will likely stay overnight, according to a spokesperson for Weinstein.

Weinstein was taken to Rikers Island, directly from the courthouse where he was sentenced today, but then began having chest pains, so the staff at Rikers decided to send him back to Bellevue “for safety,” his spokesperson explained.

“We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff,” Weinstein’s spokesperson tells Variety.

More to come…