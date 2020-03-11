×

Harvey Weinstein Back In Hospital For Chest Pains, Immediately Following 23-Year Jail Sentence 

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein Howard Mittelmark
CREDIT: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier today, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars, but the fallen movie mogul only spent a short amount of time in prison, before being taken to the hospital, Variety has learned.

Weinstein is currently at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital, and will likely stay overnight, according to a spokesperson for Weinstein.

Weinstein was taken to Rikers Island, directly from the courthouse where he was sentenced today, but then began having chest pains, so the staff at Rikers decided to send him back to Bellevue “for safety,” his spokesperson explained.

“We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff,” Weinstein’s spokesperson tells Variety.

More to come…

 

More Biz

  • Stanley NelsonPBS 'Boss: The Black Experience

    Listen: Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on Nurturing the Next Generation of Documentary Stars

    Ask Stanley Nelson about the key to his longevity as a documentary filmmaker and he doesn’t hesitate with his response: “Luck.” Nelson is the director-producer behind such recent films as “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” which premiered at Sundance last year and is now part of PBS’ “American Masters” series, 2015’s “The Black Panthers: [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Harvey Weinstein's Lengthy Prison Term Could Help Him on Appeal

    Justice James Burke has a reputation as a tough sentencer, especially when cases go to trial. He more than earned that reputation on Wednesday, ordering Harvey Weinstein to serve 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein’s defense lawyers were aghast, calling the sentence “obscene” and “cowardly.” In the New York legal community, [...]

  • John Stankey - AT&T WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia Chief John Stankey's Pay Climbed 36% in 2019, to $22.5 Million

    John Stankey, head of WarnerMedia and AT&T’s president and chief operating officer, saw his 2019 compensation rise 36%, to a total of $22.47 million, according to a regulatory filing. That included the exec’s base salary of $2.9 million, stock awards of $9.5 million, $7.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $2.1 million in the change [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette React to Weinstein Sentencing: 'Justice Is Served'

    After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third degree rape, entertainment industry heavyweights were vocal in reacting to the powerful outcome that marked the downfall of a man who was once one of the most influential and powerful figures in Hollywood. Before his sentencing, Weinstein [...]

  • The audience react to the french

    Seattle, San Francisco Ban Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus; Concerts Postponed

    Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the state’s the Seattle-Tacoma area through “at least” the end of March, he said at a press conference late Tuesday. Hours later, San Francisco issued a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. “This is an unprecedented [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad