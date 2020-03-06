×

D.A. Urges Judge to Consider Decades of Weinstein Allegations

By
Gene Maddaus

CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

The Manhattan D.A.’s office has asked the judge who will sentence Harvey Weinstein next week to consider dozens of incidents of assault and abuse dating back to the late 1970s.

The D.A.’s office filed an 11-page memo, in which it chronicles more than 30 allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and workplace bullying against the disgraced producer.

“These acts, viewed in the totality, establish that throughout his entire adult professional life, defendant has displayed a staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain an inhumanity,” the prosecutors wrote. “He has consistently advanced his own sordid desires and fixations over the well-being of others. He has destroyed people’s lives and livelihoods or threatened to do so on a whim.”

Weinstein is due to be sentenced on Wednesday on two charges: first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He faces anywhere from five to 29 years in prison.

More to come…

