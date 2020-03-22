×

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus in New York State Prison (Report)

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been put into isolation in New York state prison, according to a report from a local newspaper.

The disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist is currently serving a 23-year term at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison outside Buffalo, N.Y., after being found guilty on two charges of a criminal sex act and rape in the third degree.

Weinstein is one of two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility who have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to the Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper in Albany, N.Y.

When contacted by Variety, Weinstein’s spokesman said he did not have information regarding Weinstein testing positive for COVID-10. Variety also spoke to an attorney for Weinstein and his prison consultant, who both also said they could not confirm the report.

When asked if Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, Weinstein’s prison consultant replied: “No one on the legal defense team has been told this. Period.” He added, “We cannot confirm that, nor care to comment on speculation.”

An additional source close to Weinstein tells Variety he learned about the news by reading the report, and had not learned of the information himself, so he could not confirm whether Weinstein has coronavirus. The source said he believes Weinstein has been in isolation since he arrived to prison, but not because of coronavirus concerns. “Just getting him oriented in where he was,” the source said, adding that Weinstein is situated in a medical wing.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) confirmed to Variety that out of 43,000 inmates in custody statewide, only two cases have been confirmed. Both of those cases are at Wende. DOCCS would not confirm Weinstein’s condition, due to their privacy policy.

The Niagara Gazette report cites “officials connected to the state prison system,” as their sources who say Weinstein has tested positive for the virus, but spoke to the paper anonymously, since they were not authorized to speak on Weinstein’s condition.

The sources told the newspaper it is believed Weinstein had already contracted the virus by the time he entered the state prison system last Wednesday when he was transferred from Rikers Island in New York City. Prior to being transferred to Rikers, Weinstein was at Bellevue Hospital in New York City where he was being monitored for a heart condition and high blood pressure. Prior to his sentencing, Weinstein underwent an angioplasty at Bellevue.

The newspaper spoke to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, who would not comment on Weinstein, due to inmate privacy rules.

Powers did note that the union has asked state corrections officials to suspend all non essential inmate transfers from one state facility to another to avoid the spread of coronavirus, during the global pandemic. “There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility,” he told the newspaper.

As a precaution during the coronavirus crisis, DOCCS suspended all visitors to prison inmates last week.

Gene Maddaus and Mackenzie Nichols contributed to this report.

