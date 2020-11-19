Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have COVID-19, After Being Tested in Prison

Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, after being tested for the virus and placed into isolation in prison, where he is serving a 23-year sentence.

The convicted rapist and fallen movie mogul was being closely monitored with a fever by medical staff at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison outside Buffalo, N.Y.

Representatives for Weinstein tell Variety that while he does not have COVID-19 and his fever has dropped, he continues to be “very closely monitored due to a plethora of underlying health issues.”

Weinstein contracted COVID-19 back in March 2020. At the time, his representatives declined to comment on his health status, but Variety had confirmed the positive test results with an anonymous New York state prison official.

“We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored,” Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, and his authorized department of corrections NYS department of healthcare representative, Craig Rothfeld, tell Variety in a statement. “We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19.”

“Mr. Weinstein continues to be very closely monitored due to a plethora of underlying health issues which are continuing to decline, get worse and need treatment,” the Thursday statement continues. “We again thank the healthcare and medical team at Wende CF and the NYSDOCCS Central Office who have been working with us very closely to ensure all his health issues will be addressed in a timely manner. We all remain concerned about his health.”

Weinstein, once a kingmaker in Hollywood, was found guilty on the charges of a criminal sex act and rape in the third degree, at his New York criminal trial earlier this year.

Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers team had repeatedly brought up concerns over his health issues, and pleaded with the judge to consider his health ahead of his sentencing. After the trial, Weinstein was temporarily transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital where he was being monitored for chest pains and underwent a heart procedure to remove a blockage.

Weinstein still awaits trial in Los Angeles, as the extradition process has been delayed, due to the pandemic. He faces sexual assault and rape charges relating to five different women.

As recently as this October, Weinstein was hit with six additional criminal charges, stemming from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills. In total, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has filed 11 counts against Weinstein, and if convicted on all charges, he could face up to 140 years to life in prison, the prosecutors’ office said.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or other misconduct, since allegations against him in 2017 opened the floodgates of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

Gene Maddaus contributed to this report.