×

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Urge Appeals Court to Move Trial Out of New York

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Weinstein Trial
CREDIT: Peter Foley/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys urged an appeals court on Thursday to move his trial out of New York, arguing the media atmosphere has jeopardized his ability to get an impartial jury.

The appellate court did not immediately issue a ruling, but denied the defense request to put a halt to jury selection now underway in New York Supreme Court. A ruling is expected by Tuesday.

Weinstein’s attorneys have cited the high number of people who have said they cannot be impartial, and the “circus-like” conditions at the courthouse, which included a mass protest last week by anti-rape activists. They have asked to move the case to Albany or Suffolk County.

The D.A.’s office opposed the request, arguing that Justice James Burke is an experienced judge and the case is moving along expeditiously. Valerie Figueredo, an assistant district attorney, argued that the case has garnered nationwide attention, and that therefore he would face the same media environment anywhere.

She also said the protests were not unusual.

“They happen all the time,” she said. “There’s no reason to think jurors will be impacted.”

The appellate court denied Weinstein’s earlier request to move the trial last fall. The defense has also asked, unsuccessfully, for more time to interview jurors and for Burke to recuse himself.

More Biz

  • Weinstein Trial

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Urge Appeals Court to Move Trial Out of New York

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys urged an appeals court on Thursday to move his trial out of New York, arguing the media atmosphere has jeopardized his ability to get an impartial jury. The appellate court did not immediately issue a ruling, but denied the defense request to put a halt to jury selection now underway in New [...]

  • Harvey Weinsteinopening arguments

    Five Jurors Picked for Weinstein Trial

    Five jurors were selected for Harvey Weinstein’s trial on Thursday afternoon. Three of the jurors are men and two are women. Two men are white, a man and a woman are African-American and one women is African-American and Latino. Approximately 140 jurors entered court for the secondary screening process of jury selection on Thursday. Justice James [...]

  • Blue Story Cast BBC Diversity

    Diversity Is Making Strides Throughout the U.K.'s Entertainment Industry

    When rapper Stormzy landed a headlining slot at the Glastonbury Festival last summer, black British music took center stage and set the cultural agenda in the U.K. The film and television industries haven’t had many of those defining moments — and there was outrage as BAFTA recently unveiled an all-white acting nominations list for its [...]

  • Universal Music Japan Hires Spotify Exec

    Universal Music Japan Hires Former Spotify Exec Ichiro Tamaki

    Universal Music Japan announced today that Ichiro Tamaki has been named as Corporate Executive responsible for Digital Strategy, data analytics and platform partnerships, effective February 15. According to the announcement, as a core member of Universal Music Japan’s executive team, he will oversee the Data & Analytics and Platform Partnerships teams, and will be responsible [...]

  • Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror From Harvey Weinstein Trial

    Gigi Hadid, who was called as a potential juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, has been dismissed from the case. Ordered by the judge to return Thursday morning for additional screening, along with roughly 200 other potential jurors, Hadid showed up to New York City criminal court on Thursday morning, but was excused shortly [...]

  • Mariah CareyTimes Square NYE Ball Drop,

    Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Pharrell, Steve Miller Joining Songwriters Hall of Fame

    The Songwriters Hall of Fame today announced its 2020 inductees: they are Mariah Carey, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart), the Isley Brothers (Ernie, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper), Steve Miller, the Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams), Rick Nowels and Motown great William “Mickey” Stevenson. The inductees will be honored at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad