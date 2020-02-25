×

Harvey Weinstein Alternate Juror: ‘Justice Does Work’

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

John Deysher served as an alternate juror on Harvey Weinstein’s trial. He sat through six weeks of arguments and testimony in Manhattan Supreme Court. Had any of the jurors been excused, he would have been called on to deliberate.

But in the end, Deysher remained a bystander.

On Monday, the jury convicted Weinstein of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape, but acquitted him of three other charges. Deysher and two other alternates were not in the room as the jury spent four days deliberating. Nevertheless, he said the experience left a strong impression.

“It was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done, and one of the most intense things I’ve ever done,” Deysher told Variety in an interview on Tuesday. “It was very fulfilling. The time went quickly.”

Deysher said this was the first time he has ever served on a jury, and that he went into the process with an open mind.

“They were pretty diligent in terms of screening people out who might come in with biases, and not be able to view the facts,” he said. “I tried to do my best to do that.”

Had he been called upon to decide the case, he said he is not sure how he would have come down.

“Everybody had their own opinion going into deliberation. Part of the deliberation process is to hear other people’s ideas,” he said. “I was not part of that dynamic, so I really can’t say whether I agreed with the verdict or not.”

But he did have praise for the attorneys on both sides, and for Justice James Burke.

“I really want to give credit to the judge,” he said. “The judge is sitting there listening, and he has to be ready to respond to an objection immediately. He cannot let his attention wander.”

He also praised his fellow jurors, saying he appreciated that they were able to reach a verdict.

“It was a good experience, a good trial,” he said. “It gave me conviction that democracy does work, that justice does work.”

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Alternate Juror: 'Justice Does Work'

    John Deysher served as an alternate juror on Harvey Weinstein’s trial. He sat through six weeks of arguments and testimony in Manhattan Supreme Court. Had any of the jurors been excused, he would have been called on to deliberate. But in the end, Deysher remained a bystander. On Monday, the jury convicted Weinstein of first-degree [...]

  • Bob Iger and Bob Chapek Disney

    Bob Chapek to Succeed Bob Iger as Disney CEO

    Bob Chapek, a 27-year Disney veteran who heads the company’s parks division, has been named CEO of Disney, succeeding Bob Iger. The timing of the news and the selection of Chapek came as a big surprise on Tuesday afternoon to many in the entertainment industry. Iger will continue as Disney chairman through the end of [...]

  • Miriam Haley and Tarale Wulff

    Women Who Testified in Harvey Weinstein Trial Slam His Lawyers for 'Victim Blaming' 

    Six women testified during the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, and now that the former movie mogul was found guilty of two felony charges, those women are speaking out with newfound freedom. Miriam Haley, who was assaulted by Weinstein in 2006, resulting in him being convicted of a criminal sex act (which carries a maximum sentence [...]

  • APA Logo

    APA Promotes Five Employees to Partner

    APA has upped four agents and one executive to partner across four departments. Jeff Witjas in talent, Sheryl Petersen and Mike Goldberg in scripted literary, Steve Fisher in intellectual property and Julia Johnson in business affairs & legal will all be joining the partner suite. “I’m very proud to have these five extraordinary individuals join [...]

  • Vets2Set

    Nonprofit Vets2Set Aims to Help Military Veterans Get Entry-Level Production Jobs

    Corey Manlove loves movies. You can tell it from the way he talks about his extensive Blu-ray collection for which he is unsure his apartment can hold anymore. He talks passionately about the merits of physical media like DVDs and LaserDiscs and makes lighthearted jabs about the ills of Netflix. While he’s been a production [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad