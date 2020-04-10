Harvey Weinstein Charged With Additional Sexual Assault Count

Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday filed a new charge against Harvey Weinstein, stemming from an alleged assault at a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2010.

Weinstein is already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face four other charges, stemming from two incidents in hotels in February 2013. The former producer is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in a prison near Buffalo, N.Y.

In the new case, Weinstein is accused of “sexual battery by restraint” against a woman at a hotel room on May 11, 2010. The woman was first interviewed by detectives in October 2019, and was later able to provide evidence that showed the incident happened within the statute of limitations.



More to come…