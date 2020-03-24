Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She Had Coronavirus

Greta Thunberg thinks she may have contracted COVID-19, along with her father, saying in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning that she experienced symptoms associated with the virus.

“Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms exactly the same time as my father — who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed,” Thunberg wrote. “My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.”

The Swedish environmental activist noted that she has spent the last two weeks in self-isolation after returning home from a trip around Central Europe. However, despite displaying symptoms, Thunberg was not allowed to be tested for the coronavirus in Sweden, as testing is saved for individuals who have severe symptoms and are in need of immediate medical attention.

“In Sweden you cannot test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves,” she wrote. “I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances.”

The 17-year-old went on to write that she has “basically recovered” and urged the public, specifically young people, to follow the advice of experts and local authorities to stay home.

“BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously I might not even have suspected anything.”

“Please keep that in mind, follow the advice of experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus,” Thunberg concluded. “And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need.”