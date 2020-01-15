Two Major Entertainment Law Firms Announce Merger

Two major entertainment law firms announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up.

Goodman, Schenkman is in advanced merger talks with Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. The combined firm will represent talent including Quentin Tarantino, Christian Bale, Daniel Craig, Anthony Hopkins, and producer Jason Blum, among many others.

Goodman, Schenkman formed last May, when attorneys Carlos Goodman, Michael Schenkman and Leigh Brecheen took the helm upon the retirement of name partners Jake Bloom and Alan Hergott.

As part of the merger with SGSBC, Brecheen will leave to form an independent firm.

SGSBC is led by Rick Genow and Douglas Stone. Genow is best known, at least lately, for his representation of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The new firm will be called Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

“We are excited about this unique strategic opportunity to grow and unite our very complementary practices in film and television among a group of people we like and admire. We look forward to working together to expand and enhance the great businesses we’re combining,” Goodman and Genow said in a statement.

Schenkman and Mitch Smelkinson added, “This next step would not have been possible without the great support of our senior counsel, John Diemer and Doug Stone, who have been foundations of the two firms that are combining, and will be integral to managing this new partnership going forward.”

John Ingram will lead the firm’s music practice. Other attorneys on board are: Stuart Rosenthal, Chad Christopher, Allison Binder, Eric Brooks, Matt Rosen, Patrick Knapp, Hayes Robbins, Hannah Mulderink, Aron Baumel, and Will Jacobson.

The merger is set to close by the end of January.