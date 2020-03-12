Glastonbury Festival Reveals Lineup Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, More

As the U.S. music industry reeled in the wake of the postponement of basically every major current tour for at least the next few weeks amid coronavirus concerns, the U.K.’s largest festival, Glastonbury, unveiled more than 90 additional acts for its scheduled 50 th anniversary event — including Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys and more — joining the already announced headliners Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. The full lineup for the festival, which takes place June 24-28 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, appears below.

“So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” wrote festival chief Emily Eavis. “As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May,” she continued. “In the meantime we post this with much love to all.”

While Asia and Europe have been hit hard with concert cancelations in recent days, North America reeled on Tuesday — when the Coachella festival was moved to October — and especially Thursday, when Live Nation and AEG, the world’s two largest concert promoters, said they were encouraging all major tours to suspend operations until the end of March at least. News of the postponement of tours or concerts by Billie Eilish, Cher, Billy Joel, Dan + Shay and many others arrived at the same time the Glastonbury announcement was made.

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Big Moon

Big Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded House

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines D.C.

Gilberto Gil & Family

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda May

The Isley Brothers

JARV IS…

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

KOKOKO!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti

Sinead O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Puppy

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones And I