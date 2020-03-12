Glastonbury Festival Reveals Lineup Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, More

As the U.S. music industry reeled in the wake of the postponement of basically every major current tour for at least the next few weeks amid coronavirus concerns, the U.K.’s largest festival, Glastonbury, unveiled more than 90 additional acts for its scheduled 50 th anniversary event — including Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys and more — joining the already announced headliners Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. The full lineup for the festival, which takes place June 24-28 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, appears below.
“So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” wrote festival chief Emily Eavis. “As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May,” she continued. “In the meantime we post this with much love to all.”
While Asia and Europe have been hit hard with concert cancelations in recent days, North America reeled on Tuesday — when the Coachella festival was moved to October — and especially Thursday, when Live Nation and AEG, the world’s two largest concert promoters, said they were encouraging all major tours to suspend operations until the end of March at least. News of the postponement of tours or concerts by Billie Eilish, Cher, Billy Joel, Dan + Shay and many others arrived at the same time the Glastonbury announcement was made.
Paul McCartney
Taylor Swift
Diana Ross
Aitch
AJ Tracey
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Angel Olsen
Anna Calvi
The Avalanches
Banks
Baxter Dury
Beabadoobee
The Big Moon
Big Thief
Black Uhuru
Blossoms
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Cage The Elephant
Camila Cabello
Candi Staton
Caribou
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Crowded House
Danny Brown
Declan McKenna
Dizzee Rascal
Dua Lipa
EarthGang
EOB
Editors
Elbow
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Fontaines D.C.
Gilberto Gil & Family
Glass Animals
Goldfrapp
Greentea Peng
Groove Armada
Haim
Happy Mondays
Herbie Hancock
Imelda May
The Isley Brothers
JARV IS…
Jehnny Beth
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Kacey Musgraves
Kano
Kelis
Khruangbin
KOKOKO!
La Roux
Laura Marling
Lianne La Havas
The Lightning Seeds
London Grammar
Mabel
Manic Street Preachers
Metronomy
Nadine Shah
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
The Orielles
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Richard Dawson
Robyn
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti
Sinead O’Connor
Skunk Anansie
Snarky Puppy
Soccer Mommy
The Specials
Squid
The Staves
Supergrass
Suzanne Vega
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
Thundercat
Tinariwen
TLC
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
Tones And I