Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Model Gigi Hadid was among those called for jury service on Monday in the Harvey Weinstein trial.

Hadid was spotted in the hallway entering the courtroom. Hadid is friends with Cara Delevingne, the model and actress who accused Weinstein in October 2017 of trying to kiss her during a hotel room meeting.

She was seen leaving the courtroom after noon.

Jury selection in the Weinstein case entered its fifth day on Monday. So far, more than 100 jurors have filled out questionnaires asking about their backgrounds and their ability to be impartial in the case.

Weinstein’s attorneys asked on Friday for more time to question jurors one-by-one, but Justice James Burke has said that will not be necessary. On Monday he said that the multi-staged procedure has been working well.

Last week, one jurors told the judge that she could not be fair to Weinstein because a friend had had an “encounter” with the producer. Two others said they could not be impartial because they had read “Catch and Kill,” the Ronan Farrow book, while others said they had read about the case in the news or had been victims of assault themselves.

Weinstein is facing five counts of rape and sexual assault, and could face life in prison if convicted. He was also charged in Los Angeles last week with four additional sex assault counts connected to two incidents in February 2013.

Burke has said he hopes to have a jury seated by the middle of next week. Opening statements have been tentatively set for Jan. 22.