LeBron James, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities React to George Floyd’s Death: ‘Enough is Enough!’

Hollywood’s most notable figures are speaking out and demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

On Tuesday, four police officers were fired for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death. A video circulated online shows one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he tells the officer, “Please, I can’t breath!” The officer continued to stand over Floyd’s neck until he appeared to lose consciousness and the ambulance arrives. Floyd was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. The officers were reportedly attempting to arrest Floyd on suspicion of forgery.

The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, shared a tweet after it was announced the involved officers were fired, writing it was “the right call.”

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Floyd’s death is currently being investigated by the FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is working with federal prosecutors to determine if criminal prosecution will be pursued. Before the footage was shared across social media, police had characterized Floyd’s death in a statement as a result of a “medical incident.”

LeBron James, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more took to social media in support of Floyd and his family, calling to end police brutality.

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing……https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020