LeBron James, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities React to George Floyd’s Death: ‘Enough is Enough!’

Hollywood’s most notable figures are speaking out and demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.
On Tuesday, four police officers were fired for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death. A video circulated online shows one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he tells the officer, “Please, I can’t breath!” The officer continued to stand over Floyd’s neck until he appeared to lose consciousness and the ambulance arrives. Floyd was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. The officers were reportedly attempting to arrest Floyd on suspicion of forgery.
The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, shared a tweet after it was announced the involved officers were fired, writing it was “the right call.”
Floyd’s death is currently being investigated by the FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is working with federal prosecutors to determine if criminal prosecution will be pursued. Before the footage was shared across social media, police had characterized Floyd’s death in a statement as a result of a “medical incident.”
LeBron James, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more took to social media in support of Floyd and his family, calling to end police brutality.
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY – THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.