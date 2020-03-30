×

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Offers Dinner to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

Twelve lucky people will get to eat dinner with the Mother of Dragons.

Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is asking people around the world to donate money to SameYou, her charity that assists people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. The organization’s new initiative aims to make beds for coronavirus patients and help people recover from brain injuries at home in order to free up more beds. Twelve donors will be randomly selected for a virtual dinner with Clarke.

“We’ll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things — isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun,” Clarke said in an Instagram post.

The Daenerys Targaryen actor is hoping to raise £250,000 for SameYou. The new initiative is in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.

“We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS,” Clarke said.

Clarke founded SameYou after revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the early days of “Game of Thrones.”

