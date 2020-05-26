Fox Sports, LA Rams, WWE and PWC Execs to Discuss Future of Live Sports in Variety Streaming Room

The fourth episode of Variety‘s weekly, virtual series “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry,” sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will take place on June 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, featuring Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff; Fox Sports exec VP of digital David Katz; PwC partner and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader Mark McCaffrey; and WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.

The episode, moderated by Variety Intelligence Platform president and chief media analyst Andrew Wallenstein, will center on the future of sports and live events in light of COVID-19 disruptions.

For the safety of athletes and fans, games played out in front of mass audiences have been benched. But the desire for sports content lives on, with sports teams and networks rolling out alternative programming across various media platforms. Panelists will discuss how the sports community continues to engage its fan base and how live events are being conducted without audiences, while exploring what preparation is underway to assure the safety of fans upon the return of large-scale live sports.

“Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” is a weekly, five-part series in the newly launched Variety Streaming Room exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business amid the global crisis. The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries