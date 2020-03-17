×

French Open Roland-Garros Postponed to Fall Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roland Garros
CREDIT: ©Christophe Guibbaud/FFT

The 2020 edition of Roland-Garros, the famed French open which takes place every year in Paris in May, has been moved to the fall by its organizers due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The international tennis event will be held from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 to “ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament,” said the French Federation of Tennis. Roland-Garros was initially planned to run May 24 to June 7.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” said the FFT.

Organizers said that they decided to join “the fight against COVID-19” and have delayed the sporting event “in order to act responsibly and protect the health of its employees, service providers and suppliers during the organisation period.

“We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety,” explained Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the FFT, who added that it was an “unprecedented situation.” France has been in full lockdown since today at noon, and shops, restaurants and theaters have been shut down since last Sunday to help curb the rise of coronavirus cases.

Tickets that have already been purchased for Roland-Garros will either be refunded or exchanged for the new dates this fall. Further details on the next edition will be unveiled later. Last year’s French open was won by Rafael Nadal, who beat Dominic Thiem in the final. Roland-Garros is one of the most watched sporting event on French TV.

More Biz

  • Roland Garros

    French Open Roland-Garros Postponed to Fall Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    The 2020 edition of Roland-Garros, the famed French open which takes place every year in Paris in May, has been moved to the fall by its organizers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The international tennis event will be held from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 to “ensure the health and safety of everyone involved [...]

  • stephen colbert late show coronavirus

    Stephen Colbert Surprises Viewers With Fresh 'Late Show' Segments

    Stephen Colbert surprised viewers by delivering fresh material — from his bathtub — at the top of Monday’s “Late Show” rerun. “Late Show” was expected to be all encores this week after CBS and other networks hastily suspended production on most late-night shows to comply with coronavirus protection guidelines. Decked out in his usual dark [...]

  • Euro 2020

    Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament Postponed Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Euro 2020 soccer tournament is to be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, confirmed the delay of its flagship national team competition after holding an emergency video conference Tuesday involving major stakeholders. The 24-team tournament was due to take place from June 12-July 12 this year at [...]

  • Thais leave at the end of

    Thailand Closes Bangkok Cinemas, Postpones Songkran Holiday in Coronavirus Response

    Thailand on Tuesday ordered the closure of cinemas and other entertainment facilities as part of a raft of measures intended to control the spread of the lethal coronavirus outbreak. It also said that the country’s biggest public holiday Songkran will not take place in April. The cabinet of the national government approved the closure of [...]

  • BBC Broadcasting House

    U.K. Broadcasters and Studios Ban Audiences as Coronavirus Worsens

    U.K. broadcasters and studios have begun enforcing bans on on-site audiences as the coronavirus outbreak continues apace. The BBC will prevent external visitors and audiences from accessing its buildings from Wednesday onwards, while Elstree Studios, where Netflix’s “The Crown” and Channel 4’s popular comedy show “The Last Leg” is filmed, has also pulled the plug [...]

  • Cineworld

    U.K. Cinemas Shutter Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    Leading U.K. cinemas chains Cineworld, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue have announced they are closing theaters in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Vue revealed Tuesday afternoon that it is closing all of its cinemas until further notice. However, the business said it is “putting employment policies in place so staff are protected and not penalized financially.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad