French Open Roland-Garros Postponed to Fall Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 edition of Roland-Garros, the famed French open which takes place every year in Paris in May, has been moved to the fall by its organizers due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The international tennis event will be held from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 to “ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament,” said the French Federation of Tennis. Roland-Garros was initially planned to run May 24 to June 7.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” said the FFT.

Organizers said that they decided to join “the fight against COVID-19” and have delayed the sporting event “in order to act responsibly and protect the health of its employees, service providers and suppliers during the organisation period.

“We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety,” explained Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the FFT, who added that it was an “unprecedented situation.” France has been in full lockdown since today at noon, and shops, restaurants and theaters have been shut down since last Sunday to help curb the rise of coronavirus cases.

Tickets that have already been purchased for Roland-Garros will either be refunded or exchanged for the new dates this fall. Further details on the next edition will be unveiled later. Last year’s French open was won by Rafael Nadal, who beat Dominic Thiem in the final. Roland-Garros is one of the most watched sporting event on French TV.