×

Fremantle Taps WME’s Raffaella de Angelis For Literary Acquisitions Role

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Raffaella de Angelis
CREDIT: Fremantle

“The Young Pope” producer-distributor Fremantle has hired WME’s Raffaella de Angelis to lead literary acquisitions for its global drama division.

De Angelis will also lend her expertise to Fremantle’s development and production outfit The Apartment, which is headed by “My Brilliant Friend” executive producer Lorenzo Mieli, as well as “True Detective” executive producer Richard Brown’s Passenger Pictures, with whom Fremantle has an exclusive multi-year deal.

Based in London, de Angelis will report into Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s executive VP and creative director for global drama.

At WME, de Angelis was international literary agent and partner, working with such celebrated authors as Alice Munro, Mohsin Hamd, Jhumpa Lahiri, Lauren Groff, Jonathan Lethem, Petina Gappah, Chiara Barzini, Suketu Mehta, Timothy Snyder and Eric Schlosser, as well as on international bestsellers such as Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys In The Boat” and Paul Kalanithi’s “When Breath Becomes Air.”

She has had previous stints at ICM, Maria B. Campbell Associates, Warner Bros. and The William Morris Agency.

De Angelis said: “I can’t wait to find literary material for Richard Brown at Passenger and Lorenzo Mieli at The Apartment, two of the most visionary producers in the current high-end drama space, as well as for Fremantle global drama’s group of dynamic and multilingual producers.”

Vesper added: “Raffaella’s literary experience and eye for a fantastic story is unrivalled. She will be an incredible addition to Fremantle’s global drama family, working closely with our incredible partners Passenger and The Apartment to find literary gems that will eventually become outstanding drama series.”

More TV

  • Raffaella de Angelis

    Fremantle Taps WME’s Raffaella de Angelis For Literary Acquisitions Role

    “The Young Pope” producer-distributor Fremantle has hired WME’s Raffaella de Angelis to lead literary acquisitions for its global drama division. De Angelis will also lend her expertise to Fremantle’s development and production outfit The Apartment, which is headed by “My Brilliant Friend” executive producer Lorenzo Mieli, as well as “True Detective” executive producer Richard Brown’s [...]

  • Hanne Palmquist

    Endemol Shine Boosts Nordic Scripted Team With HBO Europe's Hanne Palmquist

    Endemol Shine Nordics has appointed Hanne Palmquist to the newly created post of head of scripted. Palmquist will also take charge as managing director of Swedish production company Filmlance. Both outfits are backed by production-distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group, which is in the process of being acquired by Banijay Group. Palmquist will report into Lars [...]

  • Nuno A.Silva

    ONSeries Lisboa Announces Sections, With Portuguese Government Backing

    MADRID —  As of Friday, some more contained TV events in Europe were moving full-steam ahead. One, ONSeries Lisboa, set for April 28-29, has revealed a new major section, and the enthusiastic backing of Portugal’s government. In one move, ONSeries Lisboa and Conecta Fiction have opened a joint call for projects in early development linking [...]

  • The Lady and the Tramp

    Disney Plus Reveals Massive Content Lineup for U.K. Launch

    Mouse House streamer Disney Plus has revealed a substantial amount of programming ahead of its March 24 U.K. and Ireland launch. This includes more than 500 films, some 350 series and a slate of 26 originals. As expected, the Marvel universe, with more than 30 films and 50 series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Captain [...]

  • A Crowd of People Walk Along

    Coronavirus Fears Prompt Starz to Cancel SXSW Events, Lionsgate to Limit Activity

    Starz is the latest entertainment company to pull out of the annual SXSW festival over coronavirus concerns, a source tells Variety, canceling its screening and activation for Cape Cod crime drama series “Hightown” and its featured session for “Power.” There have thus far been 14 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Texas. The premium [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad