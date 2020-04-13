France President Bans Festivals Until Mid-July, Putting Cannes On Ice

France president Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown will be extended to May 11 in a televised interview on Monday. He said that no festivals drawing large crowds will be allowed to take place until at least mid-July. That clearly puts Cannes Film Festival on ice – organizers had been planning to postpone the festival to late June/early July.

Cannes’ organizers said previously that the festival would need to receive the green light from public authorities – The ministry of Health, the ministry of the interior, the Alpes-Maritimes regional authority, and the Cannes City Council — in order to postpone the 73rd edition to late June/early July. Deferring the festival later in July or August would be very complicated because Cannes is a popular holiday destination and sees tourism take off on July 4; meanwhile the fall festival season is already packed with Venice, San Sebastian and Toronto.

Cannes organizers have yet to comment Macron’s declarations. The festival said on March 26 in a Q&A posted on its website that it was ready to accept a cancellation because they “are acting with humility and discretion, without ever losing sight of the national and international health priorities caused by the crisis, nor of the difficulty and pain of the days in hospitals for patients and health professionals.”

The president also said theaters, restaurants and bars, as well as shops, will remain shut beyond May 11.Meanwhile, daycare centers and schools will start reopening under specific conditions on May 11, while universities will remain closed.

Macron said the health crisis was revealing inequalities in every aspect of daily life under the lockdown.

France has already been on lockdown since March 17. It is one of the hardest hit countries in the world with 98,076 cases of coronavirus, and 14,967 deaths.