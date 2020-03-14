×

France Closes All Theaters, Restaurants and Stores to Stop Coronavirus Spread

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Placeholder
CREDIT: FILIP SINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

After limiting gatherings to 100 people and closing down schools, daycares and universities, the French government has now decided to shut down all stores, restaurants, and movie theaters in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The new restrictions, announced by the prime minister Édouard Philippe on Saturday, will take effect at midnight for an indefinite amount of time. Stores of first necessities, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, banks and newspaper stands, will remain open.

Philippe said on Saturday that the drastic new measures were decided after having consultations with doctors who are specialized in treating coronavirus and other epidemics.

Earlier this week, Macron called coronavirus the “biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.” He called for the shutdown of schools, universities and colleges across the country starting on March 16 for an undetermined amount of time.

Macron also asked that individuals limit traveling to and from work as much as possible. Those over 70 were also advised to stay home.

Several high-profile events have already been scrapped in France, including the international TV showcase MipTV and Series Mania, the TV drama festival in Lille.

However, the Cannes Film Festival has not been axed. Organizers told Variety earlier — before Philippe unveiled new restrictions — that a decision on whether to maintain or cancel the fest will be taken around the middle of April. The official selection is due to be announced on April 16.

More Biz

  • Coronavirus Placeholder

    France Closes All Theaters, Restaurants and Stores to Stop Coronavirus Spread

    After limiting gatherings to 100 people and closing down schools, daycares and universities, the French government has now decided to shut down all stores, restaurants, and movie theaters in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions, announced by the prime minister Édouard Philippe on Saturday, will take effect at midnight for [...]

  • Donald Trump Oval Office

    Trump Extends U.S. Coronavirus Travel Ban to U.K., Ireland

    President Donald Trump’s European travel ban will be extended to the U.K. and Ireland at midnight on Monday — a move that will pose further challenges for the local film and TV industry, which is scrambling to draw up contingency plans across production and broadcasting. Trump extended the ban Saturday following an emergency coronavirus meeting, [...]

  • Netflix Corporate Headquarters in Los Gatos

    Netflix Accused of Infringing on Broadcom's Video Streaming Patents

    Broadcom, a leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips for cable set-top boxes, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Netflix on Friday. The chipmaker alleges that Netflix has infringed on eight patents dealing with video playback and data transmission. The suit claims that Netflix’s infringement has contributed to the rise of cord-cutting, which has driven down demand [...]

  • LOVE IS BLIND Lauren and Cameron

    ProSieben Cancels Sale of 'Love Is Blind' Producer Red Arrow Amid Coronavirus Crisis

    German broadcasting group ProSiebenSat.1 has decided to keep its transatlantic production subsidiary Red Arrow Studios after determining that a sale or partial sale of the group was no longer possible due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division in September with the aim of [...]

  • Camel Rock Studios

    As New Mexico Filming Booms, First-Ever Native American-Owned Film Studio Opens

    Last year, the Tesuque Pueblo tribe of New Mexico opened a new casino, moving out of a 75,000-square foot facility that they quickly realized could be repurposed as a studio facility. That idea was solidified in the fall, when the Universal Pictures feature “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks, filmed at the facility. And [...]

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad