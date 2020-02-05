×

Florida Georgia Line Join Azoff’s Full Stop Management

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard with Florida Georgia Line performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, in AtlantaCan't Say I Ain't Country Tour - , Atlanta, USA - 31 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Katie Darby/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After a polite pause following the announcement of their departure from Big Loud, their managers of eight years, a rep for Florida Georgia Line confirmed that the group has joined Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management, home to Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mark Ronson and others. The news was first reported by Music Row. The group represents the agency’s first move into country music.

The group announced their amicable departure from Big Loud on Friday.

“It has been an incredible journey with our Big Loud family and we are so thankful for the last nine years,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a joint statement. “Together we’ve grown more than we could have ever imagined due to what we all bring to the table. As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team. Although bittersweet, we and Big Loud are excited to support and encourage each other as we enter the next chapter of our careers, and welcome a new family into our world with open arms. We will continue to dream big and push ourselves to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just getting started.”

FGL, as the duo is commonly known in abbreviation, signed with Big Loud for publishing in 2011 and released a digital EP through the company’s label arm before quickly signing with the unaffiliated Big Machine Records for a recording deal. Their first single for the Scott Borchetta-led label, “Cruise” shot to No. 1 on the country charts and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified 11-times platinum by the RIAA.

FGL has continued to top the charts, with a total of 13 singles reaching No. 1 in country airplay — counting two collaborations, “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha, and “Up Down” with Morgan Wallen. The 2017 single “Meant to Be” broke the record for the most time spent atop Billboard’s hot country songs chart, at 50 straight weeks. Their latest airplay No. 1, “Simple,” off their fourth album, “Cant Say I AIn’t Country,” reached the top in 2018, with a follow-up from the album falling just shy of the top 10.

The duo’s 2019 tour earned $53 million in ticket sales, making it the second biggest grossing country tour of the year. They’re set to open for Kenny Chesney in stadiums this summer.

Big Loud partners Seth England, Craig Wiseman, Joey Moi and Kevin “Chief” Zaruk issued their own joint statement. “We can’t say enough how much love we have for both BK and T-Hubb,” they wrote. “We have achieved more in nine years than any of us could have ever dreamed. We’re really proud of almost a decade full of record-breaking success with the two young kids we met in 2011. Today we find a safe place to unwind our business relationship in order to preserve the lifelong friendships and memories we have made together. Good luck to BK and T-Hubb in their future endeavors. Big Loud Proud.”

More Music

  • Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Brian Kelley

    Florida Georgia Line Join Azoff’s Full Stop Management

    After a polite pause following the announcement of their departure from Big Loud, their managers of eight years, a rep for Florida Georgia Line confirmed that the group has joined Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management, home to Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mark Ronson and others. The news was first reported by Music Row. The [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Zooms to 124 Million Premium Subscribers in Q4 With Record Quarterly Gain

    Spotify reported its best-ever net adds for Premium subscribers and topped guidance for total monthly active users for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the audio-streamer said it plans to double down on podcasting in 2020. Total monthly active users worldwide were 271 million as of the end of the year, up 31% and beating [...]

  • Prince Charles and Katy Perry

    Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of British Asian Trust

    Katy Perry was named ambassador of the British Asian Trust at the charity’s annual Royal Dinner on Feb. 4, an honor conferred on the pop star by Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne. While spotlighting the Trust’s anti-trafficking efforts in India, the Prince of Wales announced that Perry will serve as ambassador of [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Recording Academy Offers Public Arbitration to Ousted CEO; She Apparently Spurns It

    In response to ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan’s request last week to be released from the arbitration agreement she signed when she took the job, the Academy has agreed to have the dispute heard publicly — however, that agreement is not as liberating as it at first sounds. Dugan said “The Academy intentionally brought [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Rihanna to Receive President's Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

    Rihanna will receive the President’s Award — which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service — at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards on Feb. 22 in Pasadena, California. “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers, Hulu Hits 30.4 Million

    Disney Plus has amassed 28.6 million subscribers after just three months in business. Walt Disney chief exec Bob Iger disclosed the figure on the company’s earnings call following its quarterly earnings release on Tuesday, the first subscriber figures for the streaming service that is leading the charge for Hollywood as the entertainment industry embraces the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad