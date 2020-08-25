Facet Names Kate LaBrel Label President, Mark Taylor Publishing Senior Manager

Kate LaBrel has been named president of Facet Records, the label side of the multifaceted music company founded by songwriter Justin Tranter and publishing veteran Katie Vinten. According to the announcement, in her role, LaBrel will facilitate the growth and expansion of the label and the development of its roster, which includes YDE, Shea Diamond, Shawn Wasabi, Diana Gordon and others.

Also, Mark Taylor has been named Senior Manager at Facet Publishing and Vinten’s Black Diamond Artist Management. In the dual role, he will work with songwriters and producers including Caroline Pennell [Trevor Daniel x Selena Gomez, Zara Larsson] and Zach Skelton [Paul McCartney, Lil Nas X, Thomas Rhett, Jonas Brothers], as well as Jason Gill [Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo], The Roommates [Dominic Fike, Selena Gomez], and more on the publishing side.

LaBrel began her professional career at New West Records, where she launched the label’s film and television department, then went to Warner Chappell Publishing in where she handled A&R for Bruno Mars, Brody Brown, Kate Nash and others. Two years later she assumed a dual A&R role at Warner Chappell and Warner Bros. Records; at the latter, she signed Lukas Graham and worked with Nico & Vinz and The Regrettes. Taylor joined the A&R team at Warner Bros. Records in 2015 before moving over to Warner Chappell a year later. He joined Facet and BDAM last year.

“I am thrilled to have Kate — a true leader and a real record maker — at the helm of our Facet Records team,” Vinten said. “In a world full of uncertainty, Kate’s passion for music, her taste and unwavering integrity is something I am certain of and I’m excited to see Facet Records break the next wave of Icons with her in charge,” said Vinten. “I’m also delighted for Mark to assume an expanded role as Senior Manager at Facet Publishing and BDAM. In just a year he has elevated both companies in ways I can barely begin to articulate with his accountability, focus, and deep connection with artists.”

Tranter added: “Facet was not born out of ‘hitmaker’ vanity. Facet was not born out of greed. Facet was born from the passion me and Katie Vinten found elevating each other, and the passion we share for true songwriters and true artists with original perspectives. With this company we want to continue to elevate the next generation of songwriters and artists like we did for each other. To make that happen a real team with real experience needs to be in place. I know first hand as a songwriter what the combo of Katie and Mark can do for someone’s career on the publishing side. And in the short time Kate has been heading up the records side of Facet, we’ve already felt huge forward motion. I haven’t been this inspired in a very long time. So not only do I want to say welcome to the team Kate and f— yes Mark, but I also want to say thank you. “

“I could not have dreamt up a more inspiring team of incredible humans to be a part of,” said LaBrel of the new role. “What Justin and Katie have created with Facet is nothing short of magical and I am beyond honored they have entrusted me to help nurture and expand their vision.”

“Working with Katie and Justin, I feel like I’m part of the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls,” said Taylor. “They always empower me and inspire me to rise to the occasion.”

Facet encompasses Facet Records, which operates in partnership with Warner Records, as well as Facet Publishing, which maintains a partnership with Warner Chappell.