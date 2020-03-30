×

Expo Dubai, Scheduled for October, Set to Be Postponed (Report)

Dubai Expo
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The highly anticipated Expo Dubai is expected to be postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

A formal announcement about the world fair — which showcases the arts, business and technology — is expected shortly, following meetings between U.A.E. officials and representatives of 192 participating countries.

The event was due to kick off in October and conclude in April 2021. Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of the Expo Dubai site, was inaugurated in January.

The event, the budget for which is in the billions, was expected to attract 25 million visitors, according to organizers.

A range of events, built around the themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability had been planned. The opportunity pavilion was to highlight solutions to social problems; the mobility pavilion on advances in digital communication and smarter movement of goods, ideas and knowledge; and the sustainability pavilion was to explore alternative sources of food, water and clean and renewable energy.

From an arts and culture perspective, Brussels-based visual arts curator Tarek Abou El Fetouh was putting together a program that explored the ideas of 10th-century Arab scientist and philosopher Ibn al Haytham from a contemporary perspective.

In addition, Indian Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”) was due to build the Firdaus Studio, a state-of-the-art recording studio at the Expo site that would remain standing after the event. He was also announced as a mentor and composer for the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra.

The Expo is located on a 4.38 square-kilometer site adjacent to Dubai’s Al Maktoum international airport.

