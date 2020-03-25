×

Listen: Can a Card Game Become the Next Big Media Brand?

Why Chernin Group bet $30 million on Exploding Kittens, the hottest thing in tabletop games

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elan Lee Exploding Kittens Variety Strictly Business Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

For game designer Elan Lee, business is about more than profits; it’s his own personal redemption.

After spending 20-plus years in a career that took him from crafting special effects at Industrial Light & Magic to lead game designer at Microsoft’s Xbox console, he realized he didn’t want to work anymore on anything that contributed to consumer addiction to screens.

“I finally got to this point where I realized, I am very much a part of the problem,” Lee admitted on the latest episode of the Variety podcast Strictly Business.

Listen to the podcast here:

But a project he embarked on as a lark with a group of friends one weekend in 2015 enabled him to apply the storytelling skills he honed in service of screens to a very different application: a quirky card game called Exploding Kittens that has gone on to sell over nine million units in 26 countries. Five years later, that memorable name is also what Lee calls his Los Angeles-based company, which now boasts six different games with cult followings, including Throw Throw Burrito, which is releasing its “extreme” edition later this month.

The breakout success of Exploding Kittens attracted a $30 million investment last year from TCG Capital, an arm of the Chernin Group, the serial investor behind other entrepreneurial sensations from Barstool Sports to Meateater. That will enable Lee to take his venture to the next level, including figuring out how the intellectual property he’s minting in game form can translate to entertainment from TV and movies to theme-park rides.

“The next phase is to turn this from the product into a brand,” said Lee. “I don’t know how to do that stuff and clearly it’s the next step.”

Of course, the irony isn’t lost on him that a venture he began to get away from screens is coming full circle.

“All our games are anti-screen,” said Lee. “And the reason is we want people to come together with their friends and family and have fun. But you get to a certain  point where we’ve hit as many people as we can. And in order to broaden that audience, we have to go where those eyeballs are.”

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Past episodes include conversations with Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Dana Walden, co-head of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Television Group. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

More Biz

  • Elan Lee Exploding Kittens Variety Strictly

    Listen: Can a Card Game Become the Next Big Media Brand?

    For game designer Elan Lee, business is about more than profits; it’s his own personal redemption. After spending 20-plus years in a career that took him from crafting special effects at Industrial Light & Magic to lead game designer at Microsoft’s Xbox console, he realized he didn’t want to work anymore on anything that contributed [...]

  • U.K. Festival Raindance Sets October, November

    Raindance Film Festival Reveals Later Fall Dates to Account for Coronavirus Impact

    The 28th edition of the Raindance Film Festival will take place in London from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. this year. Known as a showcase for independent cinema, the festival normally attracts some 16,000 visitors annually. The 2019 edition took place in September, but organizers have likely moved the event back as a precautionary measure [...]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    U.K. Studios Mull Going Dark Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Confusion Reigns

    Major U.K. studios are recalibrating coronavirus strategies as they parse recent government advice around the country’s lockdown, and whether or not they should go dark. U.K. studios including Elstree, Pinewood, Shepperton and Warner Bros. Leavesden are still believed to be operational — albeit with minimal staff on the ground — despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s [...]

  • Spotify to Raise Up to $20

    Spotify to Raise Up to $20 Million for Coronavirus Relief for Music Community

    Spotify today announced a pair of initiatives to support the creative community in the wake of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the most immediate of which is a plan not only to donate to relief organizations — beginning with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians — but to match donations made via its website [...]

  • Globe Theater Los Angeles - coronavirus

    Media and Entertainment Biz, Now in Quarantine, Faces a Post-Pandemic Future (Guest Column)

    The media and entertainment business was thriving as we entered the new decade in 2020 B.C. (“Before Coronavirus”). All segments — movies, television, mobile video, music, games, esports, immersive (VR and AR), live and experiential entertainment — expanded over the past decade. Massively. To be sure, new platforms like streaming and mobile cannibalized some of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad