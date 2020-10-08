Executives From Verizon Media, Sony Innovation Studios, Twitch and Western Digital Participate in ‘Innovators in Media Technology Management’ Panel Oct. 22

Variety will host “Innovators in Media Technology Management,” a panel with leading executives, in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Western Digital on Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. The virtual conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, features panelists Bill Baggelaar, EVP and CTO, Sony Pictures Entertainment and EVP and GM, Sony Innovation Studios; Rathi Murthy, CTO, Verizon Media; Tom Verrilli, VP Viewer Experience, Twitch; and Matthew Klapman, Senior Director, Professional Products & Product Security, Western Digital.

Prominent media technologists will discuss how they are controlling content flow as distribution platforms explode for film, TV and digital entertainment. The conversation will also explore their current outlook and solutions for content management across platforms.

“In this time of unprecedented audience demand, 2020 has brought many challenges to the content development and distribution workplace. And, while technology can help us press on, we have to take a step back and evaluate where there may be new exposures in how we are managing content. What have we learned? We need to come together and talk about how to navigate a new way of working while minimizing risk and delivering content smoothly, securely, and on schedule,” said Western Digital’s Klapman.

The virtual event is free to attend but requires registration: variety.com/innovatorsinmedia

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.