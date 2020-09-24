Executives From Netflix, AMPAS, NBCUniversal and PwC to Discuss Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives on Oct. 6

The ninth episode of Variety’s Rebooting the Entertainment Industry series, sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. “The Entertainment & Media Workforce” episode will be moderated by Variety’s Film & Media Reporter Angelique Jackson and feature panelists Vernā Myers, VP Inclusion Strategy, Netflix; Christine Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Craig Robinson, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal; and Blair H. Taylor, Partner, People & Organization and Co-Lead, Diversity & Inclusion, PwC.

Panelists will discuss how Diversity & Inclusion initiatives are being implemented within the entertainment industry’s executive rank and how companies are creating more film and TV projects featuring underrepresented groups, both in front of and behind the camera. The conversation will also focus on how ongoing remote work is impacting how companies make hires, and work to support colleagues during challenging times for all.

The virtual event is free to attend but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries

