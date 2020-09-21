Executives From Fox Entertainment, Univision, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Tyler Perry Studios and PwC to Discuss Production During COVID-19

The eighth episode of Variety’s Rebooting The Entertainment Industry series, sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The “Success in Entertainment Production During COVID-19” episode will be moderated by Variety’s Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and feature panelists Randy Barbato, Co-Founder, World of Wonder and Executive Producer, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise, Jessica Rodriguez, President of Entertainment, Chief Marketing Officer, Univision, Michelle Sneed, President, Tyler Perry Studios; Rob Wade, President, Alternative Series, Fox Entertainment; and Derek Smith, Entertainment and Media Partner, PwC.

Panelists will discuss the new reality of production following revamped safety guidelines as well as how current production realities will influence the look and feel of upcoming content. The conversation will also cover how new remote technology and production skills learned during shutdowns are being utilized and how budgets are being rethought to account for the new safety measures.

The virtual event is free to attend but requires registration, available at variety.com/rebootseries.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.